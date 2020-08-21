Two Careflighted from crash

Rescue workers carry a man injured in a one vehicle crash to a waiting ambulance as another person is worked on who was also in the car that crashed around 5:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Loramie-Washington Road. Both occupants of the car were Careflighted from the scene. Houston and Fort Loramie ambulances drove the two injured people to a nearby field where they were loaded onto the same helicopter. Houston and Lockington firefighters responded to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5837.jpg Rescue workers carry a man injured in a one vehicle crash to a waiting ambulance as another person is worked on who was also in the car that crashed around 5:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Loramie-Washington Road. Both occupants of the car were Careflighted from the scene. Houston and Fort Loramie ambulances drove the two injured people to a nearby field where they were loaded onto the same helicopter. Houston and Lockington firefighters responded to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5915.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5936.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5946.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News