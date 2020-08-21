On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the special meeting will be to enter into an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.

The public can access the meeting by telephone, tablet, laptop or personal computer. Members of the public wishing to access the meeting may call 937-498-8148 for the phone number and access code.

Upper Valley CC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug 24, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board room.

Various reports will be given to the board, which will also approve local grand funds from the Shelby County United Way and CARES Act Mint Grant. A donation from Western Ohio Home Builders Association will also be accepted. Personnel items are also on the agenda. The board will also consider a resolution approving a community reinvestment area agreement between the village of Jackson Center and Todd C. Raterman and Emily A. Raterman, who plan to construct a five unit housing complex in the village.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will also be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance to amend a chapter regarding the use of non-traditional vehicles on the public Sidney streets.

It is expected for council to adopt six ordinances, and they are:

• To amend a sub-section of the zoning code to reflect the abolition of the position of assistant city manager/public works director;

• To amend schedule d of pay table ii, to reflect the abolition of the position of assistant city manager/public works director;

• To levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney;

• To create and designate an outdoor refreshment area (DORA) within the city of Sidney and establishing requirements to ensure public health and safety within the DORA;

• To assess the cost of demolishing dangerous buildings;

• To enact and adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances for the city of Sidney.

Council is expected to adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To extend the temporary downtown parking amnesty program, effective from Aug. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021;

• To accept the recommendations dated Aug. 4, 2020, from the Tax Incentive Review Council regarding enterprise zone agreements, community reinvestment area agreements and tax increment financing agreements;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an agreement for retail electricity with a competitive retail electric service provider;

• To authorize the drawing of warrants in payment of amounts contractually due to be paid to a vendor of the city of Sidney and declaring such expenditures of funds and the undertaking of the project necessary due to the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

There will be a discussion on a Habitat for Humanity building permit fee waiver.

Council will also enter into an executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action and the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m.

at the Family Life Center located at 310 Davis St.

Council will be practicing social distancing with everyone sitting 6 feet apart. Council requests if you are going to attend, that you wear a face mask and use the hand sanitizer that is available upon entering. Anyone uncomfortable attending should call the village office and they will provide you with a phone number that a community member can call in on.

A Finance Committee meeting will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

During the council meeting, a resolution approving the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission will be approved. Committee and department reports will also be heard.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m.

The board will go into executive session to consider the investigation of charges against an employee or regulated individual (student) unless the employee or regulated individual requests a public hearing; to meet with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action; and to prepare for conduct or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.