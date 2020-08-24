Showing respect to a community leader

Showing respect

A hearse carrying the late Larry Sprague drives past an old International tractor owned by Ronald Arnett, of Jackson Center, shorty after 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. Farmers parked their tractors along state Route 65 between Jackson Center and Port Jefferson to show their respects as Sprague was taken to Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson Center Police and the Jackson Center Fire Department escorted Sprague’s hearse. Sprague was a farmer and active member of the community. He spent 30 years with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and 40 years with the Jackson Center Fire Department. Sprague was also a Jackson Township Trustee for 28 years. Arnett said he was a “good friend” of Sprague’s and helped him farm.