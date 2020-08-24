FISH thrift shop holds 10 cent sale

SIDNEY — The FISH Thrift Shop will be having their bi-annual 10 cent sale this week in preparation for their Fall Changeover. All clothing, shoes, purses and bags are 10 cents each. All other items in the store will be sold for 50% off. Non-vintage books and VHS tapes are $1 a bag.

FISH will be closed on Monday. Aug. 31, so volunteers can prepare and clean the shop and put out fall merchandise. The assistance office will also be closed that day. No food, prescription, gasoline or other assistance will be able to be given to clients. The store and office will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

FISH’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. FISH is temporarily closed on Fridays.

FISH is always in need of good, reliable volunteers. For anyone interested in volunteering, there are many jobs to be done and all levels of abilities are welcome.

FISH’s current status and sales are available on their Facebook page at “FISH of Shelby County”. FISH is located at 1128 W. Michigan Ave., next to CVS Pharmacy, near the hospital. Contact 937-492-1760 for more information.