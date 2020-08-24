Police log

SUNDAY

-3:27 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of an Aurora BMX bike, valued at $400, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-7:18 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of an iPhone 8S plus, valued at $800, was reported stolen off of a front porch in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:28 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-8:34 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to the report of criminal trespassing at a property in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-3:44 p.m.: obstructing official business. Jacob C. Kinney, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges.

-2:50 p.m.: warrant. Richard E. Winemiller, 38, at large, was arrested on a warrant and possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-12:19 a.m.: drug abuse. Police investigated a drug incident during a traffic stop in the 700 block of Crescent Drive, in which marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and a bronze grinder were seized.

-12:07 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

FRIDAY

-8:58 p.m.: domestic violence. Travis N. Trautzsh, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Crashes

Johnny L. Hogue, 55, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Friday at 6:32 p.m.

Hogue was parked in a parking lot near Anytime Fitness on Michigan Street when he backed up and hit another parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Brittany N. Swob, of Sidney.

• Terri J. Overbey, 61, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:33 p.m.

Overbey was backing out of a parking spot in the 100 block of South Main Avenue when she struck the northbound vehicle on South Main Avenue that was driven by Ronnie E. Morris, 67, of Sidney.

• Mary Bunger, 50, of Troy, was cited with driving with lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

Bunger was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the left lane when attempted to change into the right lane and struck the westbound vehicle in the right lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Debra Cromes, 63, of Sidney.

• Beverly A. Perry, 39, of Mendon, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:52 a.m.

Perry was traveling westbound on Clay Street when she side-swiped a vehicle parked on the north side of Clay street as she attempted to go between it and another vehicle.

The parked vehicle is owned by Dylan E. Martin, of Sidney.

• Robert Elmore, 24, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:48 a.m.

Elmore was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when he fell asleep at the wheel; the vehicle then began to accelerate. His vehicle went off the roadway to the left, hit a curb, missed a concrete barrier, but struck the parked vehicle, owned by Courtney Robey, of Wapakoneta, in a private driveway on Wapakoneta Avenue before coming to a final stop on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:49 to 10:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-7:56 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-3:28 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-12:43 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

SATURDAY

-10:53 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-7:51 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-7:44 a.m. to 7:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls; one was cancelled en route.

FRIDAY

-7:41 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-4:56 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-11:19 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap

