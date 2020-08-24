Edison State names employee of the semester

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance at the Fall Convocation, which was held virtually on Aug. 17.

The employee of the semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement. Employees are recognized for making a difference to members of the campus community, going above and beyond expectations, excelling as team players and striving to demonstrate the college’s core values.

Director of Distance Learning Jessica Edwards was named the spring 2020 employee of the semester. Edwards will be presented with a personalized plaque and reserved parking space for the upcoming semester.

Edwards, of Piqua, was selected for her commitment to not only helping the staff but also students of Edison State with the transition to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, Jessica has gone above and beyond to assist numerous faculty and adjunct instructors in getting their classes ready and maintained,” a nominator said.

“She is patient, understanding and a clear communicator that has gone the extra mile to see that staff and students succeed during these difficult times,” another nominator said.

Edwards has been an employee of Edison State since 2018 and holds a Master of Education degree in educational technology with a concentration in instructional design for digital learning from Wright State University.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.