305 COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The positive COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has topped 300 with 11 new cases reported Monday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. The county’s total is 305.

The new cases include 10-19: one girl in the 10-19 age range; one woman and one man in their 20s; one man in his 30s; on man in his 40s; one man in his 50s; one woman and two men in their 60s; and two women in their 70s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 171 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 31 cases; Botkins (45306) 16 cases; Conover (45317) two cases; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 20 cases; Houston (45333) 16 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases; Maplewood (45340) five cases; Minster (45865) 15 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) five cases.

As of Monday, 213 Shelby County residents have recovered, 88 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders./health care workers.

Three staff members at Ohio Living Dorothy Love have tested positive for the virus during the week ending Aug. 20.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) continues to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

Total cases on the county are 400 with 363 confirmed and 37 probable.Total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 35.

A total of 242 women have tested positive, while 158 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight.The total number of people who have recovered is 302. There are 90 current cases.

The new cases to report are: 382nd case is a 52-year-old woman, the 383rd case is an 89-year-old woman, the 384th case is a 67-year-old woman, the 385th case is an 89-year-old woman, the 386th case is a 60-year-old woman, the 387th case is a 20-year-old man, the 388th case is a 36-year-old man, the 389th case is a 2-year-old boy, the 390th case is a 44-year-old man, the 391st case is a 45-year-old woman, the 392nd case is a 32-year-old man, the 393rd case is a 71-year-old man, the 394th case is a 54-year-old man, the 395th case is a 63-year-old woman, the 396th case is a 27-year-old man, the 397th case is a 53-year-old man, the 398th case is a 54-year-old woman, the 399th case is a 21-year-old woman, the 400th case is a 55-year-old man. All are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include eight people in the 0-10 age range, 39 in the 10-20 age range, 54 in the 20-30 age range, 58 in the 30-40 age range, 53 in the 40-50 age range, 70 in the 50-60 age range, 44 in the 60-70 age range, 26 in the 70-80 age range, 33 in the 80-90 age range, 14 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 167 cases in St. Marys; 101 cases in Wapakoneta; 43 cases in Minster; 41 cases in New Bremen; 24 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; four cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; two in St. Johns; and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 992 positive cases. Miami County has had 103 total hospitalizations, and 40 deaths. There are 779 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 548 positive cases with 63 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths, and 445 people have recovered. There are 70 active cases with 32 new cases reported over the weekend and Monday.

Logan County has had 223 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 162 recovered cases, 59 active cases and seven current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 115,651 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,659 have been hospitalized with 2,888 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,986 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 95,554 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.