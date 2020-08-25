Miami Valley Veterans Museum to host coffee & donuts for first responders

TROY — The new Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host coffee and donuts with first responders on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2245 County Road 25A.

The museum hosts the local, community, county, and regional First Responders as honored guests. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve. Among the finest citizens of the Miami Valley are these devoted heroes.

The museum is actively seeking donors of all kinds to contribute to a Capital Campaign to raise funds for the new museum project. This includes monetary donations, in-kind services, sponsorships, building materials, heavy equipment work, volunteers, and volunteer teams who would like to assist in the project.

For more information on how to support the new museum project contact Karen Purke, executive director, Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 937-216-0949 or karenpurke@gmail.com.