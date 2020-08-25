Art of Recovery goes virtual, explores mental health amid pandemic

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is seeking entries from local artists for its annual Art of Recovery exhibit, this year to be displayed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists who have been affected personally, through a family member or friend, or anyone whose art reflects recovery from mental illness or addiction are invited to participate. Artists display works ranging from painting and drawing to sculpture, mixed media, crafts, photography and poetry. Artists typically reside in Darke, Miami and Shelby counties, although submissions from other counties are welcomed. Many use their art to express personal journeys with recovery from mental illness and addiction, while others have been touched as family members, friends, advocates and service providers. This year’s special theme is “Coping with COVID-19.” Artists are invited to display works that reflect their experiences during the pandemic, but are not required to.

Tri-County Board Executive Director Terri Becker said, “Art of Recovery has been one of our showcase events in recent years, where we get a chance to see how local artists and individuals express their interpretations of mental illness, wellness, and recovery. Unfortunately, the gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 make our traditional gallery exhibit impossible, so we are taking the Art of Recovery exhibit online.”

Artists can find the submission form and additional details at the Tri-County Board’s website, tcbmds.org/art. Artists will upload photos of their work along with descriptions. Tri-County Board staff will then add the photos of the art to an online gallery that will be linked to the Board’s website and social media accounts. The artwork will be displayed online indefinitely.

Art may be in any medium, including but not limited to painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, needlework, crafts, instrumental music, poetry and mixed media. Artists may submit more than one piece for submission, and may elect to remain anonymous at the showcase. There is no fee to enter, and no prizes are awarded. For the gallery exhibit, three certificates will be awarded. Best in Show will be determined by the judges based on artistic merit, People’s Choice will be awarded based on popular vote, and the Director’s Choice will be selected by Tri-County Board staff for the piece that best exemplifies wellness and recovery.

The Art of Recovery showcase aims to increase public awareness of mental illness and addiction issues in an effort to fight the stigma that so often accompanies these diseases.

For more information, visit the Tri-County Board’s website or contact Reed at ReedB@tcbmds.org or 937-335-7727 ext 209.