125 years

August 26, 1895

A visit to all the best stores this week shows a few novelties in ladies’ costumes. For instance, many costumes for the most fashionable set are made of the greenish grey grass linen and this is trimmed lavishly with white or butter-colored lace. The gloves, shoes, hosiery and hat match its color.

———

Several farmers living in the vicinity of a large woods about two miles out of the city are badly frightened at the actions of a gang of tramps who are camped in the woods. The tramps invade the chicken roosts after dark and also carry away anything else they can lay their hands on. Assistance was asked of the police yesterday to drive the tramps away.

100 years ago

August 26, 1920

Governor Roberts of Tennessee has certified that Tennessee has ratified the federal suffrage amendment, suffrage leaders declared. Suffrage advocates expect issuance of the formal proclamation making the amendment a part of the organic law of the land and placing 22 million American women on an equal with men at the ballot box.

———

A tip from probation director Joseph Shearer of Columbus has resulted in the uncovering in Cleveland of one of the most gigantic whiskey rings in the country. The ring is said to be backed by $25 million and some of the best brains in the state. Prosecutions will center in Cleveland, but the total of arrests will lead to many of the important cities in Ohio.

75 years ago

August 26, 1945

Tokyo radio today described wounded victims of the atomic blast at Hiroshima as “a parade of ghosts from another world. The burned portions of the bodies of these people is infected from the inside, even though medicine is put on the surface, and the surface breaks out again. Most of them gradually die.”

———

The board of directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Society held its most enthusiastic meeting of the year Saturday evening in the assembly room of the courthouse as the plans for the 85th annual Shelby County Fair, Sept. 9 through 14, were outlined to the members by the committeemen and the secretary.

50 years ago

August 26, 1970

NEW BREMEN – Founded in New Bremen on Aug. 20, 1945, Crown Controls Corp. this past week observed its 25th anniversary. Two brothers, the late Carl H. Dicke and Allen A. Dicke, were the founders, with the son of Carl Dicke, James F. Dicke, who joined the company in December 1945, now the president. The firm has grown into a world-wide operation with factories and sales offices in Australia, England and Ireland.

———

Additional decorations for her late husband’s service in Vietnam were received recently by Mrs. Rebecca Miller. William Harvey Miller, 20, lost his life Feb. 3, 1969, while serving with the 9th Infantry Division. They include the Military Merit Medal for courage and commendable service and the Gallantry Cross with Palm.

25 years ago

August 26, 1995

PHOTO – Sidney High School soccer cheerleaders are practicing. Shown are Misty McMaster, 15; Denise Baker, 14; Ginger Hoelscher, 15; Stephanie Sproat, 16; and Emily Randall, 16.

———

Earnie Jones, Sidney, is the new principal for Bridgeview Middle School and Connie Gilhooly begins as assistant principal at Bridgeview. Other new teachers in the Sidney City School District are Tracy Hillenbrand, teaching seventh grade language arts; Marc Gibson, teaching eighth grade language arts; Roxanne Wise, learning disabilities tutor; and Troyann Takacs, LD tutor at Bridgeview. Gathering together are new Sidney School teachers Diane Dexter, fifth grade teacher; Krista Wesselman, art teacher; Andrea Cook, learning disability tutor; Brooks New, first grade teacher; and Cindy Hop, fifth grade teacher.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

