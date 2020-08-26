Virtual workshop on living with chronic pain beings Sept. 8

DAYTON — Healthy U will host a virtual workshop, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Disease,” through Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday from Sept. 8 through Oct. 13. The workshop is free for older adults and their caregivers residing in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2.

Participants receive workshop materials mailed to their homes prior to their first workshop session: companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

Those interested in participating should register by Sept. 1 and can do so by emailing Karin at knevius@info4seniors.org. A pre-meeting can be scheduled for anyone wanting a tutorial and practice in using the Zoom program.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health concern.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support and more.