Local students receive nursing scholarships

SIDNEY — Local college students pursuing Registered Nursing degrees have received scholarships through funds at the Community Foundation of Shelby County. The Foundation administers the Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Nursing Scholarship Fund, the Catherine Moloney Nursing Scholarship Fund and the William and Bonnie Swonger Scholarship Fund.

The Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Nursing Scholarship Fund, established by Betty and Wilbur Hughes, was created for students who pursue the nursing profession with dedication, commitment, sincerity, desire and excitement. Caitlin Bollheimer, a Fort Loramie alumnus, received the $1,000 Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Nursing award toward her studies at the University of Cincinnati. Caitlin is the daughter Richard and Annette Bollheimer.

The Catherine Moloney Nursing Scholarship was established in memory of the late Wilson Memorial Hospital surgery nurse. Kaylee Hiatt, a Russia alumnus, is the daughter of Matthew and Denise Hiatt and is attending Xavier University.

The William and Bonnie Swonger Scholarship Fund presented four $1,000 scholarships. Lydia Brewer, of Sidney, a student at the University of Alabama, is the daughter of Brennan and Jodie Brewer. Paige Lane attends the Rhodes State College and is the daughter of Mike and Melissa Lane of Botkins. Olivia Monnin, a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, is a student at the University of Kentucky. Her parents are Ben and Deanna Monnin, of Sidney. The fourth recipient is Christen Ware, who attends Ohio Northern University and is the daughter of Dana and Dianne Ware of Jackson Center.

Online applications for these and other scholarships are available through The Community Foundation website at commfoun.com. The 2021 application opens on Dec. 10.