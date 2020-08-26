Local winery holds fundraiser benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Winery, located on state Route 47 in Versailles, hosted their annual fund-raising for charity event called the Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, July 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. with proceeds from the tickets sales and live auction items benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County and non-perishable canned food donations to Grace Resurrection food pantries. The event was originally supposed to be scheduled for April 18 but was rescheduled because of COVID19.

The Versailles Winery has been a “Big” supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters in the past by donating gift items for their fundraiser events.

“We are very excited and honored that they chose the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County as the charity for this event. The event was well organized and loads of fun,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said.

There were many business that gave generously for the event, including: Rebsco, Young Living Essential Oils — Connie Sowry, Herron’s Herb Shop, GNB Banking Centers, IT WORKS — Amanda Enicks, The Merchant House, Wassons Nursery, Keller’s Grain & Feed, Merle Norman, Asti Lane Designs, Drab 2 Fab, Winner’s Meats, Ted’s Tasty Treats, Thirty-One Jessica Kremer, Twisted Pony Creations, Westique Boutique, Darke County Fair Board, McBo’s Lanes, Performance Mortgage, Betty McKenna, Candified Glassworks, and The Winery at Versailles.

Winners of the Auction were Tom Martin and Terri Flood who donated it back to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The bottle was signed by the Bigs and Littles that were present as well as winery owner Mike Williams.

Locally, the two-county agency served 292 children in Shelby and Darke County through its community-based and High School mentoring programs in 2019. At this time the agency has 13 children on a waiting list in need of a volunteer mentor. The donation from this fund-raising event will not only bring dollars to the local agency, but awareness of the need for volunteers as well as the services the programs offer “at risk” youth in our community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds after-school programs at seven elementary schools in Shelby & Darke County, in which high school “Buddies” are matched with elementary students. Thanks to generous donations like that from The Versailles Winery matches in the two-county area continue to grow and continue to enrich children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, a United Way supported agency, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help children reach their full potential, which they do by matching children with volunteers to develop and nurture quality relationships. The relationship is meant to guide each child towards becoming a confident, competent, and caring individual. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer may call the office at 937 -492-7611, 937-547-9622 or log on to the agency website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.