Social Distancing Poppy Days underway

SIDNEY — A Social Distancing Poppy Drive is being held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Auxiliary.

Due to COVID-19 Social Distancing the Auxiliary couldn’t host is annual Poppy Drive in person.

Poppy Days is normally held in May, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was canceled.

The Buddy Poppies are assembled by veterans in need, and disabled Veterans, affording them additional income, and a form of therapy. Moneys collected by auxiliaries go in the Relief Fund and can be used:

• To aid Auxiliary members in need of financial assistance

• To meet obligations or sending monetary gifts to the VFW National Home for Children

• For hospital work for all veterans, members of the armed forces, Auxiliary members and their families

• For veterans and family support work for all veterans, members of the armed forces, Auxiliary members and their families

Auxiliary members are asking for for support of Poppy Days by mailing donations to Julie Music, Auxiliary treasurer, VFW Post 4239 Auxiliary, 407 Edgewood, Sidney, OH 45365.

The deadline for donations is Sept 30.