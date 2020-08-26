Troy-Hayner Cultural Center begins classes Sept. 18

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sept. 18, 2020.

The Hayner and the instructors are ready to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, alcohol ink, Cricut, dance (including the popular ballet and ballroom dance classes), genealogy, computer technology and several classes just for kids.

The Hayner is following the mandates of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Miami County Health Department by limiting the number of students to nine per class, cleaning and sanitizing the instruction rooms before each class session and requiring masks be worn by all when at the Hayner.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Current hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Normal operating hours will resume after Sept. 8. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visitthe website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.