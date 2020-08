Rocking out at Tawawa Park

Amara Selanders, far right, 2, daughter of Jennifer and Doug Selanders, tosses a rock into Tawawa Creek while on a playdate with Addison Brewer, far left, 1, daughter of Wendy and Travis Brewer, at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Looking after the two kids was Madalynn Brewer, center, all of Sidney.