Police log

TUESDAY

-6:26 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jaunita McCluskey, 46, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:27 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. A purse, containing an ID card, a Chase Bank One card and a Capital One card, was reported stolen from a 2009 Subaru in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-8:42 a.m.: theft. Miscellaneous loose changed was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 200 block of Oak Avenue.

MONDAY

-12:30 p.m.: assault. Daniel Isaia Craun, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a simple assault charge.

-11:12 a.m.: burglary. A burglary-trespass in permanent or temporary habitation was reported in the 300 block of Buckeye Avenue.

SATURDAY

-1:34 p.m.: assault. Daniel Bancroft, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on an assault charge.

Aug. 20

-10:51 a.m.: theft. Adam M Wisecup, 34, of Huber Heights, was arrested on a theft charge after Menards on Lester Avenue reported the theft of $55 worth of merchandise. The merchandise was recovered.

Aug. 15

-9:56 a.m.: criminal damaging. Nicolas Hoover, 27, of Columbus, was served a summons for domestic violence charges. Also criminal damage was reported after a silver 2015 Honda’s car door was keyed, estimated at $1,500 in damages.

Crashes

Melanie B. Roe, 73, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at a stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Roe was stopped at the stop sign facing the west on Bennett Street when she went into the intersection at North Main Avenue and was hit by the southbound vehicle, driven by Chelsea L. Latimer, 31, of Sidney, on North Main Avenue. Roe’s vehicle then left the roadway to the south-west and went into the yard of 1075 N. Main Ave. Latimer’s vehicle turned south-west, left the roadway and went into the side yard of 1075 N. Main Ave.; it then re-entered Bennett Street before coming to a stop.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:13 to 9:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:59 p.m. to 9:24 a.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four fire calls.

-7:11 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:54 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

