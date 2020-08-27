125 years

August 27, 1895

Will Blue of this city had quite an experience in a hotel at Montgomery, Ind., last Friday. He retired for the night after registering at the Bighan House. When he awoke all his clothes which contained $30, a fine gold watch and chain, and several mileage tickets were gone. No trace of the thief or the clothes was found and Will had to buy a new suit of clothes.

———

A certain Sidney young lady entered a dry goods store to purchase some hose, and the young clerk modestly informed her that she would find what she desired at a hardware store. The period of silence that followed was painful but matters were soon explained.

100 years ago

August 27, 1920

The State department formally announced that Poland has been requested by the United States government to issue to the world a declaration of her intentions to abstain from any territorial aggression against Russia.

———

Clearance of white wash skirts at Thedieck department store – $3.50 skirts at $1.49 and $4.50 skirts at $1.98 and $6.50 skirts at $3.75 – Advt.

75 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 27, 1945

Lillard Barlow and Ray Taylor are announcing the opening of their new service station at the top of Orbison Hill to be known as the Barlow service station. They will carry a complete line of Soh products and offer general lubrication services to the public.

Sidney will have parking meters in the near future following action taken by the city council at its regular meeting held Monday night in the council chambers.

50 years ago

August 27, 1970

Army Specialist Lawrence D. Rickey, formerly of Anna, has been posthumously awarded the Military Merit Medal and the gallantry Cross with Palm by the government of the Republic of Vietnam. The awards were presented to the deceased soldier’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Orville J. Rickey. The Anna soldier was killed in action in Vietnam in April of 1969.

———

COLUMBUS – Records continue to fall in all divisions at the Ohio State Fair attended by more than 360,381 persons in two days. The two-day attendance figures were up more than 56,000 from the previous year.

25 years ago

August 27, 1995

Sidney City Schools new staff shown are Tracy Brill, kindergarten teacher at Lowell; Joyce Rossi, Lowell aide; Lisa Carey, extended-day kindergarten teacher at Longfellow; Lisa Hagedorn, art teacher at Whittier and Central; and Karyn Bey, art teacher for Longfellow and Parkwood. Sidney High School teachers starting their first year are Michelle Rammel, math teacher; Minnie Herrick, chemistry and advanced placement chemistry teacher; Tamera Detrick, learning disability tutor; and Lori Arrara, high school chemistry and seventh and eighth grade science.

———

LOCKINGTON – Raised in Shelby County, Richard Millhouse became accustomed to the mostly flat landscapes of the area. That’s why his first sight as a boy of the Lockington Dam made an impression. Little did he realize then that he would later be working daily in the area of the dam. Millhouse, 25, is the new park ranger for the Shelby County Park District.

———

New teachers in the Fairlawn Schools this year include Darlene Steen, elementary and high school art; Brenda Boss, high school math; Ginger Smith, K-5 physical education and high school health; and Wally Amburn, high school social studies.

———

This year new teachers in the Hardin-Houston Schools are Gwen Shoemaker, junior high reading, English and American history; Jim Gooding, junior high and high school math; and Diane Kamin work and family life.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

