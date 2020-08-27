Semi trailer gets stuck in cables

A DP&L worker cuts cables off of the top of a semi trailer on Huber Street near its intersection with E Lynn Street in Botkins on Thursday, Aug. 27. Driving north on Huber Street the semi trailer became entangled in the low hanging electric and telephone wires pulling down a utility pole and snapping a large branch from a tree. The driver of the semi trailer waited in the trucks cab until it was safe to leave. The Botkins police and Botkins Fire Department responded to the scene.