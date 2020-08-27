FEMA announces Lost Wages Grant for Ohio

WASHINGTON — FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Ohio for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Ohio to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to implement a system to make this funding available to Ohio residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the state of Ohio agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go to: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance.