Sidney resident wins $20,600 on ‘Cash Explosion’

SIDNEY – Sidney resident John Cole, who was laid off from his job in April, won more than $20,000 on “Cash Explosion” – money that will help him start his own business.

Cole appeared on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery game show. He was atop the leaderboard at the end of the first round with $10,300, which then was doubled to $20,600.

“It was great,” Cole said of appearing on the show. “Hopefully we’ll get to do it again. It was a lot of fun.”

With his winnings, Cole plans to open a car detailing shop. He looks forward to being his own boss and not having to take another factory job.

He also would like to travel to some Major League ballparks and watch the Cincinnati Reds play, whenever fans are allowed to attend games.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Cash Explosion” currently is being filmed with contestants in their own homes instead of in the studio. Cole was joined by his mom, Anna Cole, sister, Susan Fogt, and niece, Alexis Younker, for the filming of the episode.

Cole enjoyed filming the episode from his home, which helped ease his nerves.

“It was pretty cool to do it at home,” he said.

Cole, who held a sign with a money tree and the words “Show Me The Money!” that his niece made for the show, was the first of eight contestants to compete on Saturday’s episode.

He chose the numbers three, 11 and 19 – three for his mom’s birth month, 11 for his birth month and 19 because he thought it might be a lucky number – and won $5,000, $2,200 and $3,100 for his $10,300 total.

He then anxiously waited as the other contestants competed to see if he would advance to the final round, the Cash Challenge.

“It was stressful because I was the first one to go and you have seven more contestants,” said Cole, whose goal was to make the Cash Challenge.

Cole, who purchased his winning ticket at Marathon on East North Street in Sidney, said he’s a big fan of “Cash Explosion.” He watches the show every week and regularly plays the Cash Explosion scratch-off game.

“Buy a ticket,” Cole said of his advice for others. “You never know.”

Sidney resident John Cole, third from left, won $20,600 on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery game show “Cash Explosion.” Also pictured, left to right, is his sister, Susan Fogt, niece, Alexis Younker, and mom, Anna Cole. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_John-Cole.jpg Sidney resident John Cole, third from left, won $20,600 on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery game show “Cash Explosion.” Also pictured, left to right, is his sister, Susan Fogt, niece, Alexis Younker, and mom, Anna Cole. Photo courtesy of “Cash Explosion”

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

