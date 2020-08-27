First day of Fairlawn classes

On the first day of Fairlawn Local school classes, seventh- and eighth-grade RLA teacher Jodi Hickman passes out a Chromebook to Kaylee Hull, 13, of Sidney, the daughter of Brittany and Chris Hull, during English class on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Wednesday was “(A) Day” as half of the Fairlawn students were in attendance. All students were social distancing and wearing their masks.