New Bremen Schools require masks

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen students and staff will be required to wear masks when school begins September 8, following a Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, meeting of the New Bremen Board of Education.

Superintendent Jason Schrader said it was necessary to follow the guidelines set forth by Ohio Health Department in order to “preserve the integrity of school, which means being there in person so that our kids are able to learn and socialize.”

The superintendent said the use of face masks is required for all students, staff, volunteers and visitors while on school grounds or on buses unless it is unsafe to do so or where doing so would significantly interfere with the District’s educational or operational processes.

Exceptions can be made if the student is unable to do so for a health or developmental reason, as determined by the Superintendent.

Students may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct/Student Discipline Code. The superintendent may also elect to place the student in an online/virtual learning environment if the superintendent determines that reassignment is necessary to protect the health and safety of the student or others.

The board then retired to executive session to discuss personnel issues. No action was taken.

