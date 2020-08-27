Helpful Alzheimer’s resources

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter offers numerous free educational and support resources to equip you with the knowledge you need at alz.org/dayton.

In addition, the Association has a website devoted to tips about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for people living with dementia, caregivers and families. They can be found at: https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/coronavirus-covid-19

24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) is available around the clock, 365 days a year. This free service is for people living with the disease, caregivers, families and the public.

Education programs

The Alzheimer’s Association presents ongoing education programs. During this pandemic, all classes are virtual, which allow you to participate from your home. Topics include: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia; Communication and Behaviors; and Legal and Financial Planning. Dates and topics vary month to month. Advance registration is requested. Go to alz.org/dayton to learn more.

Support groups

Support groups meet monthly and are open to the public. During this COVID pandemic, all support groups are run via the telephone. To join a support group, contact Dawn Boroff, Community Service Coordinator, at 937-610-7016 or dlboroff@alz.org.

Care consultations

A licensed social worker can talk with you and your family and provide an individualized education and care plan for you. Call 937-291-3332 for more information.

Community resource finder

Individuals and families can easy locate dementia resources and programs and services close to home by going to alz.org/crf. Resources include adult day care programs, home health care and elder law attorneys. You can search by zip code.