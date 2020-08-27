Council waves building permit fee, adopts legislation

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council voted to wave a building permit fee for Habitat for Humanity, as well as to adopt several resolutions at its Monday evening teleconference meeting.

After a brief discussion, council voted to wave the Habitat for Humanity building permit fee for a new dwelling at 737 Broadway Ave. Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said the estimated building permit fees are $492.60, with another $40 permit fee if the “optional deck” is included.

City Council also adopted following three resolutions:

• To accept the Aug. 4, 2020, recommendations of the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) regarding enterprise zone agreements, community reinvestment area agreements and tax increment financing agreements. Annually, the TIRC is required to review all agreements granting exemptions from property taxation and determine whether the owner of the exempted property has complied with the agreement.

The TIRC recommended continuation of all following listed agreements:

Enterprise Zone Agreements

• Edgewell (Energizer) Personal Care/Clinton Realty

• Reliable Castings

• Emerson Climate Technologies — under construction

• Perfection Bakeries — new owner, will require amendment of the agreement

• Cargill — under construction

Community Reinvestment Area Agreements

• Ross Casting and Innovations

• Sunrise Hospitality-Holiday Inn

• Sidney Hospitality-Marriott — under construction

• Industrial Recyclers — under construction

• Hometown Investments — under construction

Tax Incentive Financing Agreements

• Bensar/Ross Casting and Innovations

• 75 Development LLC

• Menards

All of the companies are in compliance with their respective agreement, except Perfection Bakeries (aka Aunt Millies Bakery), Dulworth said. The real property was sold to an investor in February 2020, so the current EZ Agreement must be amended to include the new owner. In addition, she said, Perfection Bakeries reported delays in getting the new line running and finding employees.

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an agreement for retail electricity with a competitive retail electric service provider. The agreement authority is needed to seek competitive prices for electric generation supply and to produce the best possible pricing for electric generation supply for the city’s municipal accounts.

• To authorize the drawing of warrants in payment for a contract between the city of Sidney and Shelby County, involving $50,000, for a small business grant program, and also to declare such expenditures of funds and the undertaking of the project necessary due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.

City Council also held a hybrid-style special meeting Monday immediately prior to its regular meeting to enter into an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees. As a result of the special meeting, council’s regular meeting’s agenda was amended to add resolution 58-20 to accept the fact-finder report regarding the city’s negotiation with the International Firefighter’s Association Local 912 for a new firefighter union contract. City Council adopted the resolution to accept the fact-finder report.

During City Manager comments, Cundiff reminded the public city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observation of Labor Day. Trash pick up will be delayed by a day all week. He also said City Council’s workshop session will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, instead of Monday, because of Labor Day.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

