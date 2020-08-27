Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:54 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report a protection order was violated.

TUESDAY

-4:53 p.m.: theft. An unknown amount of change and an ashtray were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-10:08 a.m.: criminal damaging. A 2001 red Kia was reported damaged in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

MONDAY

Crashes

Colin James Roll, 16, of Versailles, was cited with rules for driving within marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:23 a.m.

Roll was traveling eastbound in the right lane on Michigan Street, approaching Vandemark Road when he attempted to change lanes into the left lane and struck the eastbound vehicle in the left lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Richard Rieger, 74, of St. Marys.

• Bradley J. Riddle, 32, of Sidney, was cited with driving an unsafe vehicle violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m.

Riddle was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 when the left front wheel came off of the black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving and struck a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street that is owned by Timothy A. Brooks, of Sidney,

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:08 a.m. to 1:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-9:16 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-12:58 to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

