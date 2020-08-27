A breath of fresh air

Thomas O’Malley, left, and Toulouse get some fresh air in the outdoor cage at The Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on Thursday, Aug. 27. Both cats have already been adopted but the animal shelter has plenty more to choose from. For more information people can call the shelter at 937-498-7201. Pets up for adoption can be seen at https://co.shelby.oh.us/animal-shelter/adoptable-pets/ including both cats and dogs.

Thomas O’Malley, left, and Toulouse get some fresh air in the outdoor cage at The Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on Thursday, Aug. 27. Both cats have already been adopted but the animal shelter has plenty more to choose from. For more information people can call the shelter at 937-498-7201. Pets up for adoption can be seen at https://co.shelby.oh.us/animal-shelter/adoptable-pets/ including both cats and dogs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN082920Cats.jpg Thomas O’Malley, left, and Toulouse get some fresh air in the outdoor cage at The Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on Thursday, Aug. 27. Both cats have already been adopted but the animal shelter has plenty more to choose from. For more information people can call the shelter at 937-498-7201. Pets up for adoption can be seen at https://co.shelby.oh.us/animal-shelter/adoptable-pets/ including both cats and dogs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News