125 years

August 28, 1895

The 20th regiment Ohio Volunteers is holding its twentieth annual reunion at Memorial Hall in this city today. There are about 100 old soldiers present, most of whom are members of the gallant old veterans of the 20th regiment.

———

This paper has for years advocated sewerage in Sidney under such limitation of expenses as would accommodate all who are in need of sewerage. It believed it a necessity as a sanitary measure. Now after that part of the city that needed sewerage most has built sewers at private expense the council is discussing the question of building sewers.

100 years ago

August 28, 1920

No suffragists were permitted to witness the signing by Tennessee Secretary of State Colby of the proclamation announcing officially that the suffrage amendment to the constitution had been ratified. The document was signed at Mr. Colby’s home when the certificate from Governor Roberts that the Tennessee legislature had ratified the amendment was received.

The Mead Pulp and Paper Company of Dayton and Chillicothe has recently increased its capitalization and is now offering $600,000 of 7 percent special deferred stock and $200,000 of common stock.

75 years ago

August 28, 1945

An investigation is underway by Sheriff Truman Pitt’s office to locate the robbers who entered the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Staley, near Maplewood, sometime Sunday morning and stole a quantity of clothing and money. The following items were found missing: two men’s suits, two white shirts, 15 women’s dresses, a six foot hall rug and $70 in cash which belonged to the Rum Creek Church.

50 years ago

August 28, 1970

Mrs. Robert Johnson was elected president of the Charity League during the August 26 meeting held at the home of Mrs. Thomas McCracken. Assisting Mrs. Johnson in leading activities of the league will be Mrs. William Lange, first vice president; Mrs. Michael Glasscock, second vice president; Mrs. Don Strausser, secretary; and Mrs. Roger Reineke, treasurer.

25 years ago

August 28, 1995

Four new teachers will be working with the Shelby County Board of Education this year. They are Rebecca Cliness, high school severe behavioral handicapped; Dianne Bruns, elementary multi-handicapped at Anna School; Mary Miller, elementary multi-handicapped at Anna; and Jane Kaufman, junior high multi-handicapped at Botkins School.

———

New teachers in two local school districts are Susannah Ingle, Jackson Center instrumental music; Jennifer Knouff, Fort Loramie kindergarten; Janice Birkmeyer, Fort Loramie instrumental and vocal music; and Larry Ludlow, Fort Loramie superintendent.

———

Paula Huelskamp, 18, was crowned the District III Pork Industry Queen at the Chalet Inn in Wapakoneta Thursday night. Huelskamp was named the Shelby County Pork Industry Queen last year, which made her eligible to compete at the district level. She competed against three other candidates from Hardin, Allen, and Mercer counties.

———

CINCINNATI (AP) – Procter & Gamble Co. is having a devil of a time with the renewal of a rumor that the company is linked to Satanism. The old rumor is in the midst of its biggest resurgence in five years, primarily within the Bible Belt. A spokeswoman said the company has been getting up to 100 phone calls a day about the rumor.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org