At around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, a Honda Accord flipped while taking some sharp turns on the 9600 block of Cisco Road. No one was injured in the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN082920CarFlip.jpg At around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, a Honda Accord flipped while taking some sharp turns on the 9600 block of Cisco Road. No one was injured in the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News