Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.

The board will go into executive session to consider discipline or the investigation of charges against an employee or regulated individual (student) unless the employee or regulated individual requests a public hearing; to consider the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding; to meet with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action; and to prepare for conduct or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.