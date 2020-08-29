125 years

August 29, 1895

The house of Millard Gallimore, two miles north of Botkins, was struck by lightning during the storm Wednesday. It ranged down the chimney into the room striking Gallimore and his daughter knocking them unconscious to the floor.

———

Wanted – 1498 school children to buy their school shoes at Mammoth Shoe Store. Good solid shoes, no shoddy and at rock bottom prices. – Advt.

100 years ago

August 29, 1920

A mule race will be given at the Shelby County Fair and the first prize will be fifteen dollars. Already several persons have signified intentions of entering their mules in the race and to make it exciting there should be 100 mules. It cost nothing to enter your mule and you must remember that your mule is better than the other fellow’s mule or at least that is what you think. And the other fellow thinks about the same way as you do.

———

Wednesday will be soldier’s day during the Shelby County Fair and all veterans of the Civil, Spanish-American, and World War will be admitted free. This day will also be ladies day and all of the ladies will be admitted free and the old veterans can bring their wives and the young veterans their sweethearts. Don’t overlook Finks Mules, he has one mule he will give a dollar to young men that will ride it. Boys, show your best girl and the other fellow’s girl what you can do with a mule.

75 years ago

August 29, 1945

Miss Janell Wooddell has been appointed clerk of the local draft board, effective Sept. 11, with Mrs. Mildred E. Borts, assistant clerk.

———

Triumphant General Douglas MacArthur today directed the swiftly developing bloodless occupation of Japan from newly-established head-quarters in Yokahama. MacArthur’s usually stern visage was wreathed in smiles and he made no effort to conceal his overwhelming happiness.

50 years ago

August 29, 1970

Totalcare Nursing Homes, Inc., a subsidiary of National Nursing Homes, Inc., of Indianapolis, has filed application with Sidney officials for construction of a 50-bed nursing home. Sidney’s board of zoning appeals has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider granting a conditional use for the home in the 300 block on the east side of Buckeye Avenue.

25 years ago

August 29, 1995

CLEVELAND (AP) – The grand opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will include a Labor Day ceremony honoring the construction workers who built the $92 million museum. At a briefing Thursday, rock hall spokesman Tim Moore released a preliminary schedule of events, which also includes a downtown parade on the ribbon-cutting day.

———

Among new teachers at the Upper Valley Joint School are Amy Grile, senior graphic arts; Lisa Lipovsky, applied math; Eric Bowser, business services; Scott Naill, heating and air conditioning; Caroline Maurer, early childhood education; Jackie Bolton, applied math; Michelle Bednarczyk, applied communications, social studies; Ron Dapore, machine trades; and Patrick Gibson, carpentry.

———

The 100th year of football at Sidney High School officially begins this weekend with the annual Vespa Day activities, starting with a scrimmage on Friday night and continuing Saturday with the annual Vespa Day Parade through downtown Sidney. The first Sidney High football game was played back in 1896, making this the 100th year for the sport at the school.

———

PHOTO: The new Sidney High School football cheerleading squad gets ready for the upcoming season. Shown are: Taylor Sands, 14; Tracy Douglas, 16; Cara Walter, 15; Kelly Karn, 16; Jennifer Cable, 16; Angie Whited, 17; Mandy Moore, 17; and Mindy Horstman, 17.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.

