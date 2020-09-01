Special meeting set

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m.

The board will go into executive session to consider discipline or the investigation of charges against an employee or regulated individual (student) unless the employee or regulated individual requests a public hearing; to meet with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action; and to prepare for conduct or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.