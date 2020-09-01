PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua’s mask decorating contest winners have been selected.

The competition focused on children decorating the Bureau of Workers Compensation masks that were provided to businesses across the state. Young artists could decorate their masks with any medium that wanted and entries ranged from tie-dyed, to crayons, markers, paint and even masks with additional decorations added to them. The competition had three age groups with 6 and under, 7 through 12 and 13 through 18. More than 20 entries were received for the competition.

A panel of five judges selected the winners for each category. Winners for the 6 and under category are Evan Crider, of Piqua, son of Bobby Crider, and Emily Wolf, of Piqua, daughter of Justin and Amy Wolf. The 7 through 12 category winners are Caleb Duley, of Piqua, son of Jason and Michelle Duley, and Liberti Tipps, of Piqua, daughter of Becky Tipps. In the 13 through 18 category, the winner is Regina Heisler, of Piqua, daughter of Douglas and Jennifer Heisler.

The selected winners will receive a $50 Downtown Gift Certificate that can be used at many stores in the downtown including This and That Candy on Main, Susie’s Big Dipper and Winans Chocolates and Coffee.

Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua would like to thank all of the contestants for participating in the contest.