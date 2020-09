SIDNEY — SCARF will be hosting the 8th annual Operation Shelter Supplies at the Shelby County Animal Shelter Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Some items needed are paper towels, bleach, trash bags (13-gallon size), flea and tick items, dog collars, cat toys and kitten dry food. There are also items on its Amazon wish list.

The shelter is located at 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.