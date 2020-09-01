Partnership for Wreaths Across America

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society has partnered with the Shelby County Vets to DC to participate in the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 19, 2020. Wreaths Across America is an national event which started out decorating the graves at Arlington National Cemetery to remember and honor the men and women who have served their country. More than 1,600 communities across the United States will decorate graves at noon on Dec. 19, 2020.

Last year nearly 400 veterans graves in Shelby County where dressed for the holiday season through the Wreaths Across America program. This year the goal is 600. If anyone would like to participate in the program and purchase a wreath to honor a Shelby County Veteran, members of the group will be at Sidney’s Great Farmer’s Market through the month of September and first two weeks of October. Orders can be made at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, or on the Shelby County Historical Society’s Facebook page.

The wreaths are $15 a piece or 3 for $30. The wreaths will be placed on graves in sections B, D, E, and F of Graceland Cemetery this year.

Anyone who would like to purchase a wreath to put on a grave outside of this section of Graceland or in another cemetery have the option of picking up a wreath on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the maintenance building at Graceland Cemetery.

Anyone who would like to make a financial donation, the money will be used to purchase extra wreaths for the grave of veterans who no longer have family members that can decorate for them. Deadline to purchase the wreaths is Nov. 23, 2020.

The committee is hoping the community will again give their support to honor the men and women of Shelby County who have served and defended the rights and freedoms that Americans continue to enjoy to this day.

Sgt. Nathan Shultz, USMC recruiter, left to right, Boy Scout Dylan Shaffer, 12, of Houston, and Bill Carpenter, US Marine Corps veteran and member of the Combined VFW-American Legion-AmVets-DAV Honor Guard, lay a wreath at the base of the flag pole at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The three were taking part in a Wreaths Across America program that the Shelby County Historical Society and the Shelby County Vets to DC teamed up to hold the event. Wreaths were place on the graves of hundreds of U.S. veterans at Graceland Cemetery. Sidney Daily News file photo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Sgt.-Nathan-Schultz-2c-Boy-Scout-Dylan-Shaffer-2c-Bill-Carpenter.jpg Sgt. Nathan Shultz, USMC recruiter, left to right, Boy Scout Dylan Shaffer, 12, of Houston, and Bill Carpenter, US Marine Corps veteran and member of the Combined VFW-American Legion-AmVets-DAV Honor Guard, lay a wreath at the base of the flag pole at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The three were taking part in a Wreaths Across America program that the Shelby County Historical Society and the Shelby County Vets to DC teamed up to hold the event. Wreaths were place on the graves of hundreds of U.S. veterans at Graceland Cemetery. Sidney Daily News file photo