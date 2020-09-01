Free Prostate Screening (PSA) testing available through Grand Lake Health System

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System is offering a free PSA lab testing clinic for men ages 55 to 75 years of age at Grand Lake Wellness Center, 1065 Hager St., in September. The test will consist of the PSA blood draw (no fasting required) along with a complimentary blood pressure check.

Screenings will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. To schedule an appointment, email Jenni Miller at jenmiller@jtdmh.org or call 419-394-6132. Facial covering/masks are required.

Cancer of the prostate can go undetected for years because there may be no symptoms. The only way to detect prostate cancer in its earliest and most curable stage is by getting a prostate cancer screening which consists of a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test. This test has helped millions of men identify prostate cancer already and millions more need to become aware of the risks and treatment options. Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their Primary Care Provider to review the results of the PSA blood test to determine if additional testing is recommended.