McGhee, Boeke awarded scholarships

SIDNEY — Sidney High School 2020 graduate Amrielle McGhee received the James P. Humphrey Scholarship in the amount of $1,100, and Darius Boeke, also a Sidney High School 2020 graduate, received the Elder Claudie Johnson Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 from the Sidney-Shelby County Black Achievers Scholarship Committee (BASC). These scholarships were named in honor of James P. Humphrey, Sidney’s first African-American mayor, and Elder Claudie Johnson, a charter member of the Black Achievers Scholarship Committee.

The Black Achievers also awarded scholarships to Sidney High School graduates Qynisha Robinson ($650), Jalen Hudgins ($500), Lathan Jones, ($500), Shaylin Sims ($500), Ranaya Conrad ($250), and Kyah Vondenhuevel ($250). Anna High School graduate Kameron Steward was awarded a $250 scholarship.

In addition to the scholarships awarded to graduating seniors, the Black Achievers also awarded educational grants for $500 to collegians Brandi Johnson and Kamesha Vondenhuevel to help continue their post-graduate educations.

The James P. Humphrey Sidney-Shelby County Black Achievers Scholarship Committee (BASC) was established on Jan. 29, 1987. It is independent and unaffiliated with any other local, state, or national organization.

The BASC provides financial incentives to the African-American youth of Sidney-Shelby County to begin or continue their post-high school education; assists students who might not otherwise be able to continue their education; recognizes and rewards those students who have demonstrated academic success; and honors the memory of James P. Humphrey and Elder Claudie Johnson.

In 2002, the BASC received the Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year Award to recognize its “commitment to make a difference in the lives of those in our Black community.”

The BASC has also partnered with Edison State Community College and The Ohio State University at Lima to provide additional scholarship money to recipients who attend these colleges.

The original committee members included Dorothy Franklin, Virginia Thompson, James Daniel, the Rev. Claudie Johnson, Dale Locker, Ken Ruth and James Humphrey. They were charged with the responsibility of administering a scholarship program established to honor the achievements of James P. Humphrey, Sidney’s first black mayor who served three terms from 1981 to 1987.

During the past year, the BASC received donations from individuals and businesses. Since 1987, the committee has awarded over $252,000 in scholarships to 181 Shelby County students.

Companies and individuals who wish to contribute to the Black Achievers Scholarship Fund may donate through the organization’s website at BlackAchieversScholarship.com or send their donations to: BASC, P.O. Box 214, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

Current Sidney or Shelby County high school (or college) students may apply for a BASC scholarship by downloading the application on the organization’s website at BlackAchieversScholarship.com.