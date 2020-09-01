SDN cooking contest canceled

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News’ 2020 cooking contest has been canceled due to a lack of recipes submitted this year.

All recipes received will be published in a mini version of the annual Harvest Holiday Cookbook, to be included in the Nov. 21 edition of the newspaper. The Sidney Daily News will continue to accept recipes for 36th annual cookbook, dubbed the 2020 COVID-19 Cookbook, until Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.

“We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the cook-off,” said Natalie Buzzard, general manager. “Over the last several years, participation in the annual cooking contest has declined with less and less recipes submitted. And this year we have received far less recipes, than in years past, to be able to hold a legitimate contest. Hopefully next year we’ll have more submissions and be able to continue on with the event.”

Despite the cancellation of the contest, those who submitted recipes by the extended Aug. 28 deadline will be entered into a drawing for one contestant to win a prize, which is to be determined.

The annual cook-off will continue on next year, if enough participation is received.

Home cooks and bakers are invited to submit recipes in each of the six categories for inclusion in the mini-cookbook. All recipes must be typed or legibly hand-printed. Illegible entries will be discarded. Entries must include the names of the dishes, the categories they’re submitted in, complete lists of ingredients and instructions, and the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the submitters.

Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to SDNrecipes@aimmediamidwest.com. Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

The categories are:

• Quarantine dishes: Dishes, breads, desserts — any recipe learned or created during quarantine due to COVID-19.

• Kids in quarantine: With extra time at home, how many cooks under the age of 18 tested new recipes for their family? Did you perfect your spaghetti dish or create a new one? Did you find a new family favorite dish?

• Fair fun: While there was no baked good competition at the Shelby County Fair this year, the SDN has created a category just for them. If you planned to submit your favorite cake, pie or cookies for judging, send in your recipe to be judged by the SDN readers. In addition to the baked goods, readers may also submit a recipe for their favorite fair food, such as a funnel cake, French fries or deep fried pickles, just to name a few possibilities.

• Main dishes: meats, casseroles, soups — the entrees that anchor a meal.

• Scrumptious Sides: Vegetables, potatoes, exotic grains and more make a plate look pretty and a meal tasty.

• Desserts: Pies, cakes, cookies, puddings, gelatins, ice cream — it’s just not a meal without something yummy to top it off.

For information, call 937-538-4823.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_CookbookGuyfz.jpg

Recipe deadline extended to Oct. 15

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.