HEAP Summer Crisis Program open through end of September

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the program will run from July 1 until Sept. 30.

“This year, we’ve extended the length of the program and expanded eligibility requirements so we can help more Ohioans during this health crisis,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency said. “We’re working with Bridges CAP every day to help Ohioans in need.”

In 2019 more than 907 families in Shelby County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older) or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.

This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill also are eligible for assistance.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. This year appointments can be held over the phone or in person at Bridges CAP, 121 E. North St., Sidney. To schedule an appointment call, 937-507-9341.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs.

Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,850.00.

Also new this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Bridges CAP at 937-507-9341. Additional information also can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800-282-0880.