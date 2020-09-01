Police log

MONDAY

-8:48 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1000 block of East Avenue.

-7:26 p.m.: theft. Police investigated a report of the theft of $400 and a blue bicycle, valued at $100, from an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. A large speaker box, valued at $100, and a radar detector, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a 1995 blue Ford truck in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.

-11:45 a.m.: warrant. Ryan Michael Leach, 39, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant.

Aug. 23

-12:40 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report counterfeit money was received at the Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Aug. 22

-7:58 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to a report counterfeit money was received at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a medical call.

-12:18 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

MONDAY

-4:43 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-3:18 to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

