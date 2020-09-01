Police log
MONDAY
-8:48 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1000 block of East Avenue.
-7:26 p.m.: theft. Police investigated a report of the theft of $400 and a blue bicycle, valued at $100, from an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.
-12:09 p.m.: theft. A large speaker box, valued at $100, and a radar detector, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a 1995 blue Ford truck in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.
-11:45 a.m.: warrant. Ryan Michael Leach, 39, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant.
Aug. 23
-12:40 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report counterfeit money was received at the Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.
Aug. 22
-7:58 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to a report counterfeit money was received at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a medical call.
-12:18 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
MONDAY
-4:43 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-3:18 to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.