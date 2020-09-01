Four new cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – Four new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page Monday morning. This brings the county’s total to 389.

The new Shelby County cases include two women in their 20s; one man in his 70s and one woman in her 80s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 212 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 42 cases, Botkins (45306) 18 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 29 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) six cases, Minster (45865) 17 cases, Piqua (45356) nine cases, Port Jefferson (45360) two cases and Russia (45363) 16 cases.

As of Tuesday, 283 Shelby County residents have recovered, 102 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, three Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department reports total cases on the county are 463 with 414 confirmed and 49 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 39.

A total of 282 women have tested positive while 181 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 323. There are 132 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: the 359th case is an 18-year-old man, the 360th case is a probable 56-year-old woman, the 461st case is a 20-year-old woman, the 462nd case is a probable 28-year-old man, and the 463rd case is a 34-year-old man. All are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include nine people in the 0-10 age range, 45 in the 10-20 age range, 64 in the 20-30 age range, 63 in the 30-40 age range, 60 in the 40-50 age range, 79 in the 50-60 age range, 56 in the 60-70 age range, 33 in the 70-80 age range, 37 in the 80-90 age range, 16 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 199 cases in St. Marys, 114 cases in Wapakoneta, 49 cases in Minster, 50 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, four cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 1,075 positive cases. Miami County has had 113 total hospitalizations, and 43 deaths. There are 873 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 622 positive cases with 66 hospitalizations. There have been 35 deaths, and 520 people have recovered. There are 61 active cases with one new case reported Tuesday.

Logan County has had 242 total cases of COVID-19. There have bee n 19 hospitalizations. There are 185 recovered cases and 52 active cases. Two people have died in the county. and

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 124,610 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 13,479 have been hospitalized with 2,975 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,165 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 104,024 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.