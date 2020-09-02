125 Years

Sept. 2, 1895

The moulders of the Wagner Manufacturing Company and the Sidney Hollowware Company accompanied by their families spend Labor Day picnicking at the fairgrounds. The entire morning was taken up by a ball game between the two foundries. The result of the game was 31 to 16 in favor of the Sidney Hollowware.

———

We call your attention to the fine display of silk and satin corsets of Flexbone molded. Model on exhibition in our show window Friday and Saturday only. Miss Cobb, an expert in corset outfitting, will be in attendance. Come and see this elegant display of corsets. N.C. DeWeese and Son.

100 Years

Sept. 2, 1920

The Venus Chocolate company received a black hand letter this week sent out from Akron, Ohio, in which a demand was made for the delivery of $2000 at once and if the money was not forthcoming, threats of death were made. The matter is being investigated but no arrests have been made.

———

Eight-cent car fare is effective in Cincinnati. Whether another increase will be made soon to cover the cost of operation is not known. The fare has been seven-and-a-half cents for the past three months, but the revenue produces was insufficient.

75 Years

Sept. 2, 1945

School bells will ring for boys and girls of Shelby county the day after Labor Day with all teaching positions filled in the elementary and high school systems. Dr. C.E. McCorkle, county superintendent announced today.

———

Two infantile paralysis cases have been reported by the Miami county health department. The two children are the first to be afflicted by the disease since September, 1944, when Miami county reached its peak of the outbreak of poliomyelitis, with 15 persons as victims.

50 Years

Sept. 2, 1970

JACKSON CENTER – Roger Henkener of New Knoxville, who maintains several law offices in various Auglaize County communities including Wapakoneta, was named village solicitor at the meeting Monday night.

Henkener was hired to serve through September of 1971 at a salary of $35 per month to cover normal duties of the office.

———

The enrollments in all schools in Shelby County will total approximately 10,500 students, according to preliminary reports given this morning by school officials.

———

At an August 25 meeting of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, Mrs. Paul Webb was awarded the highest honor in international organization awards given to new members, the first pearl award.

Mrs. Webb, in addition to serving on many committees during the past year, is treasurer of the Sidney chapter for this year.

25 Years

Sept. 2, 1995

Sidney coach Rhonda Kies said Brooke Spangler “was really on” in the Lady Jackets’ game with Northmont in high school girls volleyball action.

And that might be a bit of an understatement.

Spangler, Sidney’s 5-foot-8 senior standout, hammered down 15 kills to lead Sidney to an impressive victory in its second straight win, both coming in Greater Miami Valley Conference play.

———

LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II leaped to first place in Business Age magazine’s list of Britain’s richest people, published Saturday.

It’s not that her majesty had a sensational business year. Rather, the magazine changed the way it measured her pile. It calculated that she was worth $3.4 billion, up from $245 million.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org