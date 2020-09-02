Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays froom 1 to 4 p.m. The hours will change to Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning in September.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s annual Y-FEST will be held Sept. 19. Y-FEST features Virtual Y-FEST Activities for the entire family. Watch the YMCA’s Facebook page for activity information. There will be photo challenges, physical challenges, and STEM challenges, with lots of chances to win and fun prizes.

• Brukner Nature Center will be holding their 6th annual Monarch Celebration, sponsored by the Troy Noon Optimists, throughout September. Anyone participating can hike Sugar Bush Trail around Cattail Pond and enjoy the self-guided trail, developed specially for the Monarch Celebration. Brukner’s Facebook page has posts on Monarchs with links to videos, cool facts, native plants to add to a garden, plus much more. The Monarch Quiz Sheet can be downloaded at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/monarch-celebration.html and completed forms can be placed in the envelope on the front door of the Interpretive Center by Oct. 5 to be included in a drawing for fun prizes!

• Brukner Nature Center is offering a “Backyard Wildlife Chat” program for anyone ages 3 to adult within a 30 mile radius of the Nature Center. Two Wildlife Ambassadors will come to a location of the participant’s choosing with hands-on props like furs, skulls, skins and skeletons for an educational experience. Cost for the program is $50 plus mileage for members and $75 plus mileage for nonmembers. Programs are offered during the day and can be arranged for the evening for an additional $25. If the weather isn’t favorable, the program will be rescheduled for a later date as this is an outdoor program only. To schedule a program, contact 937-698-6493 any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MONDAY, SEPT. 7

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio is holding its 67th annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que with serving time is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out, It will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $8 presale or $10 the day of the event. Included in the purchase price is a half chicken, potato chips, applesauce and a roll and butter. Tickets can be purchased from any club member or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Bunny’s Pharmacy, Ron & Nita’s, Best One Tire, Sidney Tire and the Sidney Daily News.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

• Brukner Nature Center will host a Homeschool Nature Club day for any virtual learning homeschool children ages 5 to 11 with morning sessions available from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. and afternoon sessions available from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Program fees are $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members. All participants will be required to wear a face mask. To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a Dine to Donate fundraiser at Chipotle, located at 1934 W. Main St., Troy from 5 to 9 p.m. Participants can bring in a flyer, show the flyer on their smartphone or simply tell the cashier they are supporting Brukner Nature Center to make sure that 33% of the proceeds will be donated. Anyone ordering online can use code #Empty before checkout in ‘promo’ field. Orders placed on Chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app for pickup using this unique code will be counted towards the fundraiser.