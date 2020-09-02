Commissioners extend small business relief program

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners voted Tuesday morning to extend the application period for the Shelby County Small Business Relief Program for another 30 days.

Additionally, they made a change to the program regulations that should make more small businesses eligible for funding.

Previously, businesses had to show they experienced a decrease in gross revenue of 35 percent or more compared to March 1-April 30, 2019, revenue due to COVID-19. Now, they need to show they experienced a decrease in gross revenue of 35 percent or more in any 30-day period from March 1 to Aug. 30 due to COVID-19.

So far, the Shelby County Small Business Relief Program has distributed $87,683.99 to 19 Shelby County businesses with more applications pending. The industry that’s received the most help from the relief program has been retail.

Interiors by Alice, The Ivy Garland and Vin & Joy, all of Sidney, Silver Cross Catholic Books & Gifts and Small Town Boutique, both of Fort Loramie, and 937 Designs, of Anna, each received grants through the Shelby County Small Business Relief Program.

A pair of restaurants, Hussey’s in Port Jefferson and Fuji Sushi & Steak House in Sidney, received funding from the relief program, as did KB’s Tap House, a bar in Sidney.

Two salons based in Sidney, Studio 802 and Textür, The Salon, received funding.

Other businesses that received Shelby County Small Business Relief Program funding included Hockaday Collision Repair, an auto body repair shop in Sidney; Little Lambs LLC, a child care business in Russia; 1st Choice Home Improvements, a construction company from Sidney; Logo Worx, a Sidney company that specializes in custom embroidery, screen printing, logo design and promotional products; Jack Schmiesing, a Sidney farm; MAA KAKA LLC (Days Inn by Wyndham), a hotel in Sidney; JCR Virtual Services, a life and business coach in Houston; and Rolling Hills, a skating rink in Sidney.

“With my contact with the various businesses that have been applying they’re very appreciative,” Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann said. “I hope that it helps get them through this period.”

The commissioners created the grant program in July with $100,000 the county received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act – a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill that Congress passed in March. The city of Sidney also contributed $50,000 from its CARES Act funding, with the city’s allotment being designated for businesses in the city.

The Shelby County Small Business Relief Program offers up to $5,000 grants for small businesses in the county.

The commissioners said they wanted to make funds available to small businesses to help keep them in operation, which in turn will produce sales tax and income tax revenue for the county. They also wanted to ensure the money benefits people in Shelby County rather than being returned to the state government.

To be eligible for grant funding, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees or 1099 workers as of March 22, 2020; must have less than $1 million in gross revenue/receipts on an annual basis; and must have experienced a decrease in gross revenue of 35 percent or more due to COVID-19. To receive funding, businesses also must be for-profit entities in Shelby County that have been in operation since at least January 2019.

Ineligible businesses include adult entertainment establishments; banks, savings and loans or credit unions; e-commerce only companies; liquor/wine stores; vaping stores; tobacco stores; cannabis dispensaries; and franchised businesses that are not locally owned and independently operated.

Eligible expenses include mortgage costs; rent or lease costs; utility expenses; salaries, wages or compensation paid to employees or 1099 workers; materials and supplies related to interruption of the business caused by required closures; and personal protective equipment or other COVID-19 related costs.

Ineligible expenses include cost of vehicle or equipment leased or purchased after March 23, except if the purchase of equipment is to comply with Responsible RestartOhio; personal, non-business expenses of businesses or their owners; construction costs; and any tax, license or fee obligations payable to any governmental entity.

One application for funds from the Shelby County Small Business Relief Program was declined because the business had more than $1 million in gross revenue/receipts on an annual basis.

For complete details about the Shelby County Small Business Relief Program or to receive an application, visit https://co.shelby.oh.us.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

