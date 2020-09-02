Dayton CBC to host ‘Essential Hero Blood Drive’

DAYTON – The Dayton Community Blood Center will host an “Essential Hero Blood Drive” on Friday, Sept. 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a Kroger $10 gift card plus a free face mask and t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Donations can be scheduled at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

CBC has a critical need for donors entering the holiday weekend because there is a limited number of mobile blood drives scheduled Friday and Saturday and no blood collections on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

“Holding blood drives and donating blood were considered essential activities during the height of the pandemic,” CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan said. “The impact of COVID-19 on our lives continues and the essential need for blood has not changed. We are counting on ‘essential heroes’ to keep the blood supply strong during this Labor Day weekend and to help us meet the challenges of the fall.”