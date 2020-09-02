POWER awards grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters

SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way’s POWER group recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to assist with purchases for their Big Buddies programs. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. The agency will be utilizing Social Emotional Learning curriculum this year through the programs.

POWER is the Shelby County United Way’s Women’s Initiative Group. POWER stands for Passionate, Optimistic, Women, Encouraging, Results. The mission of POWER is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service, and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County.

“Having the support from service clubs like POWER is a true blessing for nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters. This year has been a real challenge with all the changes COVID-19 gave us. We will continue to be here for the children and offer them support in a safe and positive way,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. The agency currently has 12 children ready and waiting to be matched with a caring adult. Anyone wanting to ignite, empower, and defend the potential of a child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, can contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.