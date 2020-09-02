County’s COVID-19 cases tops 400

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. This brings the county’s total to 404.

The new Shelby County cases include one girl and one boy in the 10-19 age group; one woman and one man in their 20s; three women and one man in their 30s; two women in their 40s; three men in their 50s; one man in his 70s; and one woman in her 80s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 217 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 44 cases, Botkins (45306) 18 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 32 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) seven cases, Minster (45865) 17 cases, Piqua (45356) 10 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) two cases and Russia (45363) 19 cases.

As of Tuesday, 283 Shelby County residents have recovered, 117 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, three Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department reports total cases on the county are 475 with 425 confirmed and 50 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40.

A total of 287 women have tested positive while 188 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 324. There are 143 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: the 464th case is a 36-year-old woman, the 465th case is a probable 58-year-old woman, the 466th case is a 10-year-old boy, the 467th case is a 55-year-old man, the 468th case is a 42-year-old man, the 469th case is a 32-year-old man, the 470th case is a 49-year-old woman, the 471st case is a 55-year-old woman, the 472nd case is a 66-year-old man, the 473rd case is a 77-year-old man that is hospitalized, the 474th case is a 24-year-old woman, and the 475th case is a 27-year-old man. Unless noted otherwise, all are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include nine people in the 0-10 age range, 46 in the 10-20 age range, 66 in the 20-30 age range, 65 in the 30-40 age range, 62 in the 40-50 age range, 82 in the 50-60 age range, 57 in the 60-70 age range, 34 in the 70-80 age range, 37 in the 80-90 age range, 16 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 203 cases in St. Marys, 117 cases in Wapakoneta, 53 cases in Minster, 51 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, four cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 1,088 positive cases with 13 new cases reported. Miami County has had 116 total hospitalizations with three new hospitalizations, and 43 deaths. There are 888 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 633 positive cases with 67 hospitalizations. There have been 36 deaths, and 523 people have recovered. There are 68 active cases with 11 new cases reported Wednesday.

Logan County has had 244 total cases of COVID-19. There are currently six people hospitalized. There are 194 recovered cases and 48 active cases. Two people have died in the county. and

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 125,767 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 13,574 have been hospitalized with 2,989 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,176 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 105,065 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.