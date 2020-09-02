And he’s safe

Browns’ third baseman Isaiah Sharpe, 16, of Sidney, son of Connie and Kristin Sharpe, attempts to tag out Cowboys’ Jacob Moorman, 15, of Houston, son of Mary Moorman and John Moorman, and then reacts after Moorman was declared safe on the play. The Browns and Cowboys played an ages 15-18 Sidney IUTIS Club baseball game at Harmon Park on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The Sidney IUTIS Club ice cream social will be held at Harmon Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon.

Browns’ third baseman Isaiah Sharpe, 16, of Sidney, son of Connie and Kristin Sharpe, attempts to tag out Cowboys’ Jacob Moorman, 15, of Houston, son of Mary Moorman and John Moorman, and then reacts after Moorman was declared safe on the play. The Browns and Cowboys played an ages 15-18 Sidney IUTIS Club baseball game at Harmon Park on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The Sidney IUTIS Club ice cream social will be held at Harmon Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN090320IutisGame3-6-.jpg Browns’ third baseman Isaiah Sharpe, 16, of Sidney, son of Connie and Kristin Sharpe, attempts to tag out Cowboys’ Jacob Moorman, 15, of Houston, son of Mary Moorman and John Moorman, and then reacts after Moorman was declared safe on the play. The Browns and Cowboys played an ages 15-18 Sidney IUTIS Club baseball game at Harmon Park on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The Sidney IUTIS Club ice cream social will be held at Harmon Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News