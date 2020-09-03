125 Years

Sept. 3, 1895

Tas the Knickerbocker was nearing Versailles last night some miscreant threw a stone through one of the car windows and struck a passenger, an old man, on the arm, badly injuring it.

———

Charles Theurer has invented a whip for use in fire departments. The whips are placed in the rear of each stall and work automatically. They are so arranged that when the stall door opens for the horses to run out the whip comes down and strikes the horse across the back if the horse does not run out of the stall as soon as the door opens. The whips have been placed in the Sidney fire department.

———

W.J. McConnell, a temperance lecturer, known for his eloquence in all parts of the country, was fined $25 and costs and sentenced to 30 days in the workhouse in police court yesterday for intoxication. McConnell has for years lapsed into occasional sprees, but lately lost all control of himself and is a wreck.

100 Years

Sept. 3, 1920

The management of Gem Theatre is showing for the first time in this section of the state the famous Willard Dempsey heavyweight boxing contest pictures and as review by public and press, there is not an objectional feature to be found throughout the entire five reels of this most interesting affair.

———

Mayor J. Harrison Smith of Piqua late yesterday afternoon handed out stiff fines and sentences to Covington and Toledo men who were captured in Piqua after an exciting chase on the part of officers John Evans and Edward Evans. The men are charged with a number of offenses.

75 Years

Sept. 3, 1945

Beautiful and impressive were the ceremonies Sunday morning in St. Jacob’s Lutheran church in Anna when the Rev. Carl Mittermaier was ordained as minister in the Lutheran church and his father, the Rev. F.J. Mittermaier, pastor of that church, had the honor of officiating over the ordination rights.

———

A CBS broadcast from Yokohama today said that General Douglas MacArthur has issued a general order calling for immediate demobilization and disarmament of the Japanese army, clearing of all harbors and speeding of the release of allied prisoners of war.

50 Years

Sept. 3, 1970

Wilson Memorial Hospital Administrator Martin Tullis today announced the appointment of Dr. John Marsh to the full-time position of emergency room physician.

Dr. Marsh, who until recently was on the emergency room staff at Lima St. Rita’s Hospital, assumed the new position effective Sept. 1. A practicing physician here since 1946, Dr. Marsh has been with the Lima hospital staff for the past five years. He has served as Shelby County coroner for a number of years.

25 Years

Sept. 3, 1995

General Housewares Corp. of Sidney is featured in a new report, “Power Boosters: Ohio’s Energy Efficiency Success Story.”

GHC in included as an example of the use of energy efficiency in an industrial setting to both cut and control the cost of energy.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Ohio Lt. Gov. Nancy Hollister presented John and Kathy Siegel of Fort Loramie with the 1995 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Environmental Stewardship Award at the Ohio State Fair on August 11.

Selection was based on conservation and resource stewardship practices that protect and enhance the environment and ensure productivity and profitability. Achievements in energy, water, vegetation, wildlife and soil management practices are considered in the selection process.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

