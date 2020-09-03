Patrol focused on impaired drivers for Labor Day

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.

“I encourage all Ohioans to make responsible decisions,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By making good decisions, you help make our roads safer.”

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 12 fatal crashes which killed 12 people. Seven of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Five of those fatalities were unbelted. OSHP also made 665 OVI arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is a primary focus for us,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “If you plan to drink, help make everyone’s holiday weekend safe by designating a sober ride home.”

The 2020 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, Sept. 4, at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.